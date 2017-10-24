Standardized garbage bin sizes in Simcoe County could soon prevent people from using large trash cans.

County councillors haven given initial approval to a pilot project that would limit the garbage bin sizes. It’s a move, they say, will encourage residents to properly use their organic and recycling bins.

“When we look at the weight of what’s in the garbage, less than 50 per cent of what’s in the garbage is actually garbage. The remainder is a little bit pf recycling and a heck of a lot of food waste,” says Rob McCullough, director of solid waste management for the county.

Under the pilot, 7,200 homes will have to use a standard 80-litre container. If it's endorsed by county council, the pilot project would cover a mix of rural and urban areas.

“I like the fact we are going to identify urban issues and rural issues and seasonal issues because I hear that conversation all the time that it’s a rural or seasonal garbage organics pickups that are a true problem around the County of Simcoe,” says Warden Gerry Marshall.

The pilot still needs to be approved by county council. If it is, the year-long project could get started as early as next spring.