A new pilot project to put a dent in the local affordable housing crisis is being considered by the County of Simcoe and City of Barrie.

Both tiers of local government are working closely with local non-profit agencies to buy a motel in Barrie and convert it into a 17 unit affordable housing complex.

“The County of Simcoe is in the process of preliminary negotiations with the property owners,” said Afrona Zwiers who is the social housing director with the county.

The County isn’t identifying the motel yet its looking to purchase, but said the project has a $2.4 million price tag. A provincial grant is contributing $1.8 million to the project.

The latest statistics from the county show that approximately two thousand people use shelters across the region and three thousand people are currently on the wait list for affordable housing.

"We're seeing more and more new faces everyday. It might be job loss or family loss," said Sara Peddle at the David Busby Street Centre.

Simcoe County has set a target to create 2,685 affordable housing units by 2024. The City of Barrie’s goal is 840 units.

The motel project has been in the works for more than a year and county officials say it could serve as a template for other communities.

“Those folks don’t have time for us to lollygag and be slow – we need to be quick and we need to be nimble,” said Warden Gerry Marshal.

County council still has to give final approval to the project which is expected to happen in August.