

CTV Barrie





Snow and freezing rain is on the way for southern and central Ontario.

A low pressure system is tracking northeast into the province and will arrive Tuesday, with a “significant precipitation event.”

Environment Canada says snow and freezing rain is possible for central Ontario, while the southern reaches of the province could see rain and freezing rain.

The weather office warns freezing rain could last for several hours on Tuesday. However, it’s unclear how much snow or rain will fall.

The special weather statement is in place for just about all of southern, central and eastern Ontario.