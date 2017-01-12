

CTV Barrie





A Shelburne woman has died, following a crash near Orangeville.

The crash happened on County Road 109 near County Road 11 in East Garafraxa on Thursday, at around 11:20 a.m.

The OPP say the 65-year-old woman suffered a medical issue, causing her vehicle to collide with a guardrail.

“They commenced cardio pulmonary resuscitation on the driver, she was transported immediately to an area hospital. Unfortunately she passed away,” says OPP Const. Paul Nancekivell.

County Road 109 was closed, but has reopened.