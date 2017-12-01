

A Shelburne man is facing several charges after police recovered a stolen vehicle.

A 2017 Ford Explorer had been reported stolen on Thursday after it was taken out of the owner’s driveway with valuables worth more than $5,000 inside.

Police were able to identify the suspect within the first few hours of the investigation. Officers located the stolen SUV with the original suspect behind the wheel shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.

The vehicle was recovered with no damage and a majority of the valuables were also recovered.

Police say further investigation of the suspect led to additional criminal charges, and solved several recently reported property crimes.

A 19 year-old Shelburne man is facing 24 charges.

He appeared in court for a bail hearing.