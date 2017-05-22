

The Canadian Press





SAULT STE MARIE, Ont. -- Police have found the body of a 35-year-old Brampton woman they allege was murdered.

Peel Regional Police announced earlier Sunday that a man and woman had been charged with the first-degree murder of Beata Paciorek.

They said they began investigating Paciorek's disappearance on Friday, and that the suspects were arrested Saturday by police in Sault Ste Marie.

Investigators had said that based on witness information they believed Paciorek was with several parties operating a U-Haul truck and was killed during a roadside altercation somewhere between Brampton and the Greater Sudbury Area.

Police announced late Sunday night that Peel homicide officers executed a search warrant on a U-Haul truck in the Sault. Ste. Marie area earlier in the day and found Paciorek's body in the vehicle's rear compartment.

The suspects, 28-year-old Mike Madill of Shelburne and 37-year-old Amy Macdonald, of fixed address, were held for bail hearings Sunday.