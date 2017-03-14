

Rob Cooper and Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Barrie Police are still searching for the suspect in a Kozlov Street homicide.

Police were called to an apartment, at around 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving a report of a shooting. Officers found a 50-year-old woman, who was unresponsive and suffering from a serious wound.

“My husband heard a bang, but I didn’t know what it was,” a neighbour told CTV News.

The woman was transported to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, where she was pronounced dead.

CTV News has learned the woman’s name is Dana Camber. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday to determine the exact cause of death.

“Information has us believing that a gun was involved in this incident,” says Barrie police Const. Sarah Bamford.

However, Bamford wouldn’t confirm if Camber suffered a gunshot wound. Police are still searching for a suspect and believe the victim knew this person.

“At this time we don’t have a description we just know that the suspect and the victim are known to one another,” Bamford said.

Officers could be seen canvassing the area with the help of a drone and ground patrols. Investigators are also looking to speak with anyone who has external surveillance cameras.

Investigators were also going door-to-door in the hopes of learning any new information.

“Just to try and solicit any potential witnesses that happened here at this point,” says Det. Const. Troy Higgins.

Camber is being remembered as a good woman who loved her family.

Tasha Camber, who says she is Dana’s daughter, told CTV News, “I honestly cannot believe this happened to her. I'm so sad and heartbroken. She did not deserve this."

“She was a good woman. She loved her family and her grandkids so much. I’m gonna miss her so very much.”

Anyone with information can call the homicide unit at 705-725-7025 ext. 2160 or Crime Stoppers.