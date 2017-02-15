Featured
Sexual assault in Collingwood linked to similar incident in Toronto
A sexual assault that happened in Collingwood on New Year’s Day is being connected to a similar incident that happened in Toronto more than a year ago.
Provincial police were called to Birch Street and Second Street on Jan. 1 for a sexual assault call. The woman told officers that she walking in the area when she was pulled into a vehicle and assaulted.
The OPP now believe the same suspect was responsible for an incident in Toronto. On July 28, 2015, a 23-year-old woman was walking in Toronto’s York neighbourhood.
Police say she was dragged into a laneway and sexually assaulted.
The suspect in both cases is described as a man in his late 20s to early 30s, with brown coloured skin, an average build, a thin beard and about 5’6”.
In the Collingwood case, the suspect was driving a 2005 to 2010 four-door silver or tan sedan with black steel wheels.
A joint investigation has now been launched between the OPP and Toronto police.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators or Crime Stoppers.
