Severn Township man charged after allegedly firing gun at male
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, June 22, 2017 3:08PM EDT
A Severn Township man has been charged after allegedly firing a gun at another man.
Emergency crews rushed to the area of Burnside Line in Severn Township after receiving several reports of shots being fired.
Witnesses told the OPP that a man had fired a gun at another male. The suspect was identified as the homeowner and was located a short time later.
The 56-year-old man has been charged with careless use of a firearm, assault with a weapon, possess weapon for dangerous purpose, utter threats to cause death and discharging a firearm.
He will appear in court at a future date.
