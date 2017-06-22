

CTV Barrie





A Severn Township man has been charged after allegedly firing a gun at another man.

Emergency crews rushed to the area of Burnside Line in Severn Township after receiving several reports of shots being fired.

Witnesses told the OPP that a man had fired a gun at another male. The suspect was identified as the homeowner and was located a short time later.

The 56-year-old man has been charged with careless use of a firearm, assault with a weapon, possess weapon for dangerous purpose, utter threats to cause death and discharging a firearm.

He will appear in court at a future date.