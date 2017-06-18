Featured
Severe thunderstorm warnings across the region
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, June 18, 2017 3:43PM EDT
Heavy thunderstorms are moving across the region, prompting Environment Canada to issue several thunderstorm warnings and watches.
The storms have the potential to produce wind gusts up to 90 km/h, and torrential downpours.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for:
· Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
· Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
· Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
· Huntsville - Bayswille
· Port Carling – Port Severn
· Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for:
· Innisfil – New Tecumseth -Angus
· Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County
· Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County
· Newmarket - Georgina – Northern York Region
· Uxbridge - Beaverton – Northern Durham Region
The Officer of the Fire Marshal recommends you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.
