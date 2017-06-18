

CTV Barrie





Heavy thunderstorms are moving across the region, prompting Environment Canada to issue several thunderstorm warnings and watches.

The storms have the potential to produce wind gusts up to 90 km/h, and torrential downpours.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for:

· Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

· Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

· Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

· Huntsville - Bayswille

· Port Carling – Port Severn

· Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for:

· Innisfil – New Tecumseth -Angus

· Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County

· Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County

· Newmarket - Georgina – Northern York Region

· Uxbridge - Beaverton – Northern Durham Region

The Officer of the Fire Marshal recommends you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.