Heavy thunderstorms are moving across the region, prompting Environment Canada to issue several thunderstorm warnings and watches.

The storms have the potential to produce wind gusts up to 90 km/h, and torrential downpours.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for:

·         Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

·         Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

·         Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

·         Huntsville - Bayswille

·         Port Carling – Port Severn

·         Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for:

·         Innisfil – New Tecumseth -Angus

·         Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County

·         Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County

·         Newmarket - Georgina – Northern York Region

·         Uxbridge - Beaverton – Northern Durham Region

The Officer of the Fire Marshal recommends you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.