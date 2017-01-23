Featured
Seven charged in two Barrie heroin busts
Barrie, Ont. police execute a search warrant at a home on Friday, Jan. 23, 2017. (Steve Mansbridge/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 11:33AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 23, 2017 12:09PM EST
Seven people suspected of selling heroin are facing a lengthy list of drug charges, following a bust by Barrie police.
Officers searched a home on Copeman Crescent in the south end of the city on Friday, arresting three people. It followed an earlier bust on Hadden Crescent, where four people were arrested.
According to investigators, officers seized $8,000 worth of heroin and $2,000 worth of cocaine.
The accused have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and obstruct police.
All four people will appear in court at a future date.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10