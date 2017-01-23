

CTV Barrie





Seven people suspected of selling heroin are facing a lengthy list of drug charges, following a bust by Barrie police.

Officers searched a home on Copeman Crescent in the south end of the city on Friday, arresting three people. It followed an earlier bust on Hadden Crescent, where four people were arrested.

According to investigators, officers seized $8,000 worth of heroin and $2,000 worth of cocaine.

The accused have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and obstruct police.

All four people will appear in court at a future date.