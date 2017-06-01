

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A service medal that was stolen from a Canadian soldier’s Barrie home just over a year ago has suddenly been returned.

Master Cpl. Marc Harrison said he opened his mailbox about a week ago and found his stolen Afghanistan service medal just sitting there.

“While I certainly wish none of this had happened in the first place, I am very grateful that this irreplaceable item has been returned,” Harrison wrote on Facebook.

Harrison arrived home on May 29, 2016 to find his home broken into and his safe stolen. Several priceless items were in the safe, including the medal.

Harrison spoke with CTV News the day after it went missing and made pleas over social media in the hopes that someone had information.

“To everyone who shared it and offered their support and well wishes during a difficult time; it was a shining example of what it means to be Canadian and how all of the inherent goodwill that our communities have to offer will always outweigh the actions of those few who would seek to diminish it.”

Harrison spent eight months in Afghanistan in 2010where he trained and mentored the Afghan National Army.