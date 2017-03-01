Featured
Serious injuries after train and vehicle collide near Tottenham
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017 5:18PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 1, 2017 5:30PM EST
One person has been seriously injured after a vehicle and a train collided near Tottenham.
The collision happened on the 6th Line on Wednesday, at around 5 p.m. The OPP have closed the road between Tottenham Road and Side Road 10.
Few other details have been released.
The closure is expected to remain in place for several hours.
