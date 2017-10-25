Featured
Senior seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Newmarket
York Regional Police investigate after an 83-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in Newmarket on Wednesday October 25, 2017. (CTV Barrie)
Mike Walker , CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 4:21PM EDT
An elderly man suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Newmarket Wednesday morning.
The 83-year-old man was struck on Bristol Road just east of Yonge Street around 8:20 a.m.
York Regional Police say the man was initially transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but his condition has since improved and is no longer considered life threatening.
The driver, a 38-year-old East Gwillimbury woman remained at the scene and was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.