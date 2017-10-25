

Mike Walker , CTV Barrie





An elderly man suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Newmarket Wednesday morning.

The 83-year-old man was struck on Bristol Road just east of Yonge Street around 8:20 a.m.

York Regional Police say the man was initially transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but his condition has since improved and is no longer considered life threatening.

The driver, a 38-year-old East Gwillimbury woman remained at the scene and was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.