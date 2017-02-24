

CTV Barrie





A 79-year-old woman was rescued from a Stouffville lake after she wandered away from home.

York Regional Police and neighbours started searching for the woman near Musselman’s Lake after the woman was reported missing from her home on Thursday, at around 9 p.m. by her son.

Footprints were found in the snow and a canine unit was used to help track the woman. It was at this time that search crews heard screams coming from the lake.

By 11:45 p.m., officers found the woman. She became trapped in about four feet of water after she fell through the ice.

The woman was rescued from the lake and taken to hospital for treatment of hypothermia.