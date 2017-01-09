Featured
Senior dies after crash with tractor trailer in Orangeville
(Orangeville Police Service photo)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, January 9, 2017 3:36PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 9, 2017 7:03PM EST
A crash in Orangeville has claimed the life of a senior.
A tractor trailer and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Centennial Road and Riddell Road on Monday, at around 12 p.m.
The driver of the vehicle, a 67-year-old Orangeville man, has since died of his injuries.
Riddell Road has reopened.
