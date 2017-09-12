

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Provincial police are investigating a fatal ATV crash in Minden Hills.

The OPP say an ATV crashed in an area off of Hunter Creek Road on Friday, just before 1 p.m.

The rider, a 73-year-old man, died from his injuries. The identity of the rider is being withheld until next of kin has been notified.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.