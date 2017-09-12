Featured
Senior dies after ATV crash in Minden Hills
The OPP sign is shown outside a detachment on Wednesday, March 6, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, September 12, 2017 12:37PM EDT
Provincial police are investigating a fatal ATV crash in Minden Hills.
The OPP say an ATV crashed in an area off of Hunter Creek Road on Friday, just before 1 p.m.
The rider, a 73-year-old man, died from his injuries. The identity of the rider is being withheld until next of kin has been notified.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.