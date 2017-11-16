

Mike Walker , CTV Barrie





York Regional Police have charged a second person in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Newmarket last month.

Cody Gionet was found with several gunshot wounds in the area of Sheldon Avenue on October 21. The 30-year-old Georgina man was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The following day police arrested two men at a residence near the scene of the shooting.

One of those men, Travis Whitman, 21, of Newmarket was charged with second-degree murder.

On Wednesday, police arrested and charged Cheikh Ngom, 18, of Toronto with first-degree murder.

Ngom was scheduled to make a court appearance on Thursday.