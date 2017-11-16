Featured
Second person charged in fatal Newmarket shooting
Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot and killed in Newmarket on Saturday night.
Mike Walker , CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, November 16, 2017 3:14PM EST
York Regional Police have charged a second person in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Newmarket last month.
Cody Gionet was found with several gunshot wounds in the area of Sheldon Avenue on October 21. The 30-year-old Georgina man was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The following day police arrested two men at a residence near the scene of the shooting.
One of those men, Travis Whitman, 21, of Newmarket was charged with second-degree murder.
On Wednesday, police arrested and charged Cheikh Ngom, 18, of Toronto with first-degree murder.
Ngom was scheduled to make a court appearance on Thursday.