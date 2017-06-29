Featured
Second person arrested in connection to Beaverton homicide
A Durham Regional Police command post sits in downtown Beaverton, Ont. as officers investigate a deadly stabbing on Monday, May 29, 2017. (Durham Regional Police/ Twitter)
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, June 29, 2017 2:00PM EDT
A second person has been charged in connection to a deadly stabbing in Beaverton.
Durham Regional Police say they've arrested a 20-year-old Beaverton man, charging him with aggravated assault.
The arrest comes just days after Lucas Bovell, 24, was charged with second-degree murder in the homicide investigation of Joshua Elliot.
Elliot, 21, was found collapsed and suffering from stab wounds on Dundas Street on May 26. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.
Both of the accused will appear in court at a future date.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- 34 charges laid against man accused in shooting, Hwy. 400 chase
- 'Every day has been fun': K-9 officer and four-legged partner set to retire
- American man told he needs special permission to visit father in Gravenhurst
- Second person arrested in connection to Beaverton homicide
- Woman forced to the ground, sexually assaulted in Newmarket: YRP