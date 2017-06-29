

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A second person has been charged in connection to a deadly stabbing in Beaverton.

Durham Regional Police say they've arrested a 20-year-old Beaverton man, charging him with aggravated assault.

The arrest comes just days after Lucas Bovell, 24, was charged with second-degree murder in the homicide investigation of Joshua Elliot.

Elliot, 21, was found collapsed and suffering from stab wounds on Dundas Street on May 26. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Both of the accused will appear in court at a future date.