Second driver charged in violent road rage incident
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 12:39PM EST
A second driver has been charged in a violent road rage incident from earlier this week.
According to Barrie police, a man reportedly pulled a handgun on another driver during an incident Tuesday on Mapleview Drive.
The 26-year-old Kincardine man was later arrested at the Tanger Outlets in Cookstown and charged with possession of a weapon with a dangerous purpose.
Police say a search of the man’s vehicle led to the discovery of a BB gun.
Investigators later obtained dash cam video of the incident, which resulted in the second driver being charged.
The 48-year-old Barrie man was charged on Thursday with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
Both drivers will appear in court at a future date.
