

CTV Barrie





A second driver has been charged in a violent road rage incident from earlier this week.

According to Barrie police, a man reportedly pulled a handgun on another driver during an incident Tuesday on Mapleview Drive.

The 26-year-old Kincardine man was later arrested at the Tanger Outlets in Cookstown and charged with possession of a weapon with a dangerous purpose.

Police say a search of the man’s vehicle led to the discovery of a BB gun.

Investigators later obtained dash cam video of the incident, which resulted in the second driver being charged.

The 48-year-old Barrie man was charged on Thursday with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Both drivers will appear in court at a future date.