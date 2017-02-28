Featured
Search underway for missing hunter in Minesing Wetlands
A command post is set up in the Minesing Wetlands in Springwater Township, Ont. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (Chris Garry/ CTV Barrie)
Published Tuesday, February 28, 2017 7:46PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 28, 2017 9:02PM EST
A rescue effort is underway just west of Barrie for a man who became lost while hunting in a wetland.
The OPP and Springwater fire are searching an area around George Johnston Road and Snow Valley Road in the Minesing Wetlands.
According to officials, the man in his 50s was out hunting in a small boat on Tuesday morning when he became lost in a flooded area of the wetland.
The man’s cellphone is reportedly low on battery life, but he’s trying to attract the attention of search crews by using the phone’s flashlight.
Investigators say the man's cellphone has also helped them narrow down where he might be.
Police are using ATVs to search for the man on nearby trails, while an OPP helicopter searches from above.
