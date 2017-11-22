

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A desperate search is underway near Sebright for an elderly man who went missing over the weekend.

Richard Lapp was last seen at the Daisy Mart in Orillia, at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. His red 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was located on Tuesday on Victoria Bridge in Queen Elizabeth Wildlands Park.

The 68 year old’s son, John Lapp, posted on Facebook that his father had knee surgery three weeks ago.

“I'm just hoping that somebody saw my dad on Sunday night coming out from the Deer Camp and I just want him to come home safe,” says John.

The OPP resumed their search for Lapp on Wednesday morning near Black River Road. This is the area where the truck was found.

“We've been searching that area assuming it's the last place the person was; looking for clues they've walked off in the bush somewhere or been picked up,” says OPP Sgt. Shaun Barber.

Lapp is described as 5’7”, 190 pounds, with a medium build, blue eyes and brown hair. Lapp uses a cane or walker to aid him with walking. He is a grandfather of six.

Officers are using a helicopter, a drone, dogs and ATVs.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.