

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Six days in and the search for a missing senior continues on the outskirts of Barrie.

The OPP, Barrie police and Georgian Bay Volunteer Search and Rescue are back out today in the Penetanguishene Road and Blake Street areas.

This is the area where a surveillance camera captured an image of a person believed to be 72-year-old Mandy Thompson. The video was taken on Friday, the same day Thompson went missing.

Investigators will continue to use an OPP helicopter, snowmobiles and K9 units in their search.

Crews spent Tuesday searching properties on Penetanguishene Road, heading east into Oro-Medonte Township.

Thompson, who has dementia, was reported missing Friday morning from her Laidlaw Drive home in Barrie. The search is now taking place more than 10 kilometres from where it started.

Police are appealing to anyone who lives in Oro-Medonte to check their properties for Thompson. Investigators believe she could be in a barn, shed or garage.

Despite the focus of the search, police are also urging residents of northeast Barrie to give their properties another look as well.

To help bring in more tips, a hotline has been set up. Anyone with information is asked to call Barrie police at 705-725-7025 ext. 2160.