

CTV Barrie





Police are still trying to track down a tow truck driver who may have information on a missing Barrie senior.

Barrie police received new video surveillance on Wednesday of a black tow truck parked on Penetanguishene Road, near Napoleon Home Comfort.

That video was originally captured last Friday, at around 11 a.m. A different camera captured video of a woman, believed to be Mandy Thompson, walking along Penetanguishene Road at 10 a.m. that same day.

Police say they have been in contact with several towing companies, but believe the truck belonged to an independent operator.

The search for Thompson has been going for seven straight days. Police are once again focusing their search for the 72-year-old on properties on Penetanguishene Road and in the Shanty Bay area.

"You think about the family involved and you really want to find her, for their sake," says Barrie police Const. Doug Bosch. "You are emotionally attached to this at this point."

Investigators continued to use an OPP helicopter, snowmobiles and K9 units in their search.

Thompson, who has dementia, was reported missing Friday morning from her Laidlaw Drive home in Barrie.

Police are appealing to anyone who lives in Oro-Medonte to check their properties for Thompson. Investigators believe she could be in a barn, shed or garage.

Despite the focus of the search, police are also urging residents of northeast Barrie to give their properties another look as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 705-725-7025 ext. 2160.