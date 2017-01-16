

CTV Barrie





Emergency crews spent another day searching for a snowmobiler who may have gone through a lake near Gravenhurst.

According to the OPP, the rider was travelling on Sparrow Lake on Saturday night when they suddenly disappeared.

Several residents reported to police that the rider was seen travelling on the lake towards open water.

“I would say the residents in this area know the area quite well. They saw the snowmobile come along and turn into McLean’s Bay and then disappear into what they commonly known as open water,” says OPP Const. Samantha Bigley.

The OPP emergency response team and underwater search and recovery unit spent the weekend searching for the rider. A military helicopter has also aided water and ground crews with the search.

Officers could be seen slipping beneath the ice of the Trent-Severn Waterway on Monday. Depending on what they find, if anything at all, will determine their plan going forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.