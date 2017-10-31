

Police are continuing their search for a missing Midland man in northern Ontario.

Paul Yelland, 66, was last seen in the Beaver Lake area, near the Town of Matachewan, which is located south east of Timmins on Oct. 23.

Officers were out searching for Yelland over the weekend on ATVs and with a helicopter.

Yelland is described as a white male, 6’, about 250 pounds with brown eyes, short grey hair and a grey beard. He was last seen wearing an orange vest, helmet, and pajama pants.

Police believe he may be driving a red 2006 Honda TRX four-wheeler.

Investigators and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to phone the OPP.