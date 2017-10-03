

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Search and rescue crews are still scouring Sturgeon Lake for a missing paddler.

A canoe with four people from the Toronto area capsized on the lake early Sunday morning.

One person made it to shore and another was rescued by OPP officers using a civilian boat. The other two occupants were unaccounted for.

Late Sunday afternoon, the body of 18-year-old Mohammadmehdi Ahmadi was found in the water. The OPP search and recovery unit is still searching for the second missing person.

Police say none of the paddlers were wearing life-jackets.