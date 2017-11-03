

CTV Barrie





Police are still searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a teenage girl at a Bradford West Gwillimbury school.

According to South Simcoe Police, a 15-year-old girl was at Fieldcrest Elementary School on Professor Day Drive to pick up her siblings on Wednesday afternoon.

According to investigators, a man then grabbed her from behind.

“Reached around and hugged her from behind and then proceeded to put his hand, cover her mouth and attempted to pull her backwards,” says Det. Sgt. Kai Johnson.

This all allegedly happened while parents waited to pick up their kids.

When a nearby woman noticed what was going on, the suspect fled the scene. He was last seen on foot going south in a field towards Blue Dasher Boulevard.

“There was no regard for witnesses. There was no regard for people in the area and it was daylight. He was easily identifiable.”

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s or 60s, 5’10”, a thin build, bloodshot eyes, white hair and a full white beard. He was last seen wearing glasses, a white and black toque, a black hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes.

Both the Simcoe County District School Board and the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board have sent notices home with students addressing the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.