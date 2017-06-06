

CTV Barrie





Police and animal control are still searching for a large exotic cat that remains on the loose in Tiny Township.

The African Serval cat escaped from its owner’s home on Friday and is believed to be in the area of Tiny Beaches Road North and Forest Circle.

The cat is three feet in length and weighs about 45 pounds. The animal is banned under the township's exotic animal bylaw.

“This animal is unpredictable. We don't know it's behaviour patterns. It is a wild animal; it is an exotic animal. We want to make sure that people are aware not to go near this animal because we don't know what it is capable of,” says OPP Const. Susan Jessop.

Police will not identify the cat’s owner, but residents say he lives on Wolfe Trail and many people who live in the area are not happy about it.

“Very concerning. I mean my backyard goes onto green space and we don't have a fence of anything like that. The kids play there all the time,” says Chris Zeni.

How the animal got away or why it's here in the first place is still not known.

“We're doing a thorough investigation to find out how this animal got to this area.”

Police are reminding people to be extra careful until this cat is caught.