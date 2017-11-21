Featured
School van driver charged with careless driving
A school van driver has been with charged careless driving after rear ending a truck on a Hwy. 400 off-ramp in Barrie on Nov. 21, 2017 (CTV Barrie)
Mike Walker , CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, November 21, 2017 1:42PM EST
Provincial police have charged the driver of a school van after it struck a waste management truck from behind Tuesday morning.
The collision happened around 8:20 a.m. on the Highway 400 off ramp to Bayfield Street in Barrie.
According to the OPP, the truck had stopped for traffic when it was struck from behind by the school van.
An 11 year-old child was in the van and was taken to hospital as a precaution by school officials.
The driver of the van was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Police charged the van driver with careless driving.