

Mike Walker , CTV Barrie





Provincial police have charged the driver of a school van after it struck a waste management truck from behind Tuesday morning.

The collision happened around 8:20 a.m. on the Highway 400 off ramp to Bayfield Street in Barrie.

According to the OPP, the truck had stopped for traffic when it was struck from behind by the school van.

An 11 year-old child was in the van and was taken to hospital as a precaution by school officials.

The driver of the van was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police charged the van driver with careless driving.