Scattered thunderstorms are poised to push through a good portion of the region this afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch ahead of the system that could bring wind gusts of 90 km/h and two centimetre sized hail.

The watch has been issued for:

  • Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
  • Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
  • Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
  • Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
  • Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
  • Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
  • Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
  • Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region
  • Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham
  • Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
  • Huntsville - Baysville
  • Caledon
  • Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes
  • Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes
  • Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County

Environment Canada says these storms will move eastward before petering out this evening.