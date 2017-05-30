Featured
Scattered thunderstorms expected this afternoon
Courtesy: Ernie Szelepcsenyi
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, May 30, 2017 11:39AM EDT
Scattered thunderstorms are poised to push through a good portion of the region this afternoon.
Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch ahead of the system that could bring wind gusts of 90 km/h and two centimetre sized hail.
The watch has been issued for:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
- Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region
- Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Caledon
- Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes
- Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes
- Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County
Environment Canada says these storms will move eastward before petering out this evening.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Ontario to increase minimum wage to $15 an hour in 2019
- Passing track would bring hourly GO train service to Barrie line
- Feds announce funding for Lyme disease research
- Barrie, Innisfil to work together on future municipal growth
- 'I loved him more than anything': Police identify man stabbed to death in Beaverton