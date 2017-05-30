

Scattered thunderstorms are poised to push through a good portion of the region this afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch ahead of the system that could bring wind gusts of 90 km/h and two centimetre sized hail.

The watch has been issued for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region

Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville - Baysville

Caledon

Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes

Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes

Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County

Environment Canada says these storms will move eastward before petering out this evening.