

CTV Barrie





A Scarborough man is facing stunt driving and drug charges after being stopped by police in Springwater.

Huronia West OPP say an officer patrolling Highway 26 on Sunday noticed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer clocked the vehicle speeding 138 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

Police stopped the vehicle and discovered the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Police say the man was also in possession of marijuana, cocaine and an open container of alcohol.

A 38 year-old Scarborough man is facing several charges including stunt driving, possession of a schedule I substance, possession of a scheduled II substance and fail or refuse to provide sample.

He will appear in court later this month to face the charges.