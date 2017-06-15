

A scam targeting people looking for a nice place to rent has popped up again in Barrie.

Several postings have been spotted on sites like Kijiji and Craig’s List for beautiful homes for rent that are well below the average rental price.

These postings typically don’t contain photos or an actual address. Once an inquiry is made through email, the fraudster passes along some information, but says they can’t show off the home because they live out of town.

The “landlord” tells the hopeful renter that they require a deposit and that the keys will be mailed or dropped off. They ask that the deposit be sent via money transfer.

Police say the keys never make it into the hands of the renter, leaving them out of the cash and a place to live.

This scam has been spotted by several people looking for a place to rent in Barrie.

Fraudsters have been taking images posted by different real estate firms and using them in this scam.

"They had taken the information without our permission. They posing as the home owner and say they really are concerned about someone taking care of the house while they're away," says Melissa Russell, an assistant with Peggy Hill Team.

“We were really disturbed because it looks like they're taking advantage of people who are looking to save a little bit of money."

Police say if it looks too good to be true, it probably is.