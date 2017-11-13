

The Canadian Press





Police have made an arrest in an arson and vandalism case in the town of Saugeen Shores, just west of Owen Sound.

Investigators allege the suspect set a woman's backyard shed on fire last Thursday and spray painted vulgar words all over her house.

They say the woman's vehicle was also spray painted and scratched, and foam insulation was sprayed into the gas tank.

A 24-year-old Sarnia man is in custody facing charges of arson, criminal harassment and mischief over five-thousand dollars.