

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Santa Claus has a busy couple of weeks here in our region, as he takes a ride through 35 parades.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Alliston: Starts at 5:30 p.m. along Victoria Street.

Angus: Starts at 10 a.m. at Peacekeeper Park and runs along Mill Street.

Barrie: Starts at 5 p.m. at Tiffin Street and Lakeshore Drive. Continues down Tiffin to Bradford Street, north on Bradford to Dunlop Street, then to the downtown. Tree lighting and festivities will follow.

Bradford West Gwillimbury: Starts at 6:30 p.m. at Bradford & District High School, travels south on Professor Day Drive to Holland Street, east along Holland Street until Simcoe Road, and finally south on Simcoe Road ending at the Bradford & District Community Centre.

Collingwood: Starts at 5 p.m. in the downtown.

Keswick: Starts at 1:30 p.m. at Biscayne Boulevard and The Queensway, follows the Queensway to Metro Road and then goes up Simcoe Street and ends at corner of Church Steet and The Queensway.

Newmarket: Starts at 11 a.m. at the corner of Lorne Avenue and Eagle Street and proceeds east on Eagle, then north on Main Street and ends at Ontario Street.

Orangeville: Starts at 5 p.m. at Hansen Boulevard and First Street and proceeds south to Broadway, east on Broadway to Fourth Street, South on Fourth to Second Avenue, East on Second Avenue to the entrance to the Rotary Park Parking lot where it ends.

Owen Sound: Starts at 10 a.m. at 2nd Avenue East. to 8th Street East and then east to 3rd Avenue East and then north on 3rd then to 9th Street and 3rd.

Port Carling: Starts at 6:30 p.m. at Ferndale Road, travels along Joseph Street and ends at the Community Centre.

Sunday, Nov. 19

Lindsay: Starts at 2 p.m. at Fleming College north on Adelaide Street, then east along Kent Street to finish at Kent in Old Mill Park.

Orillia: Starts at 1 p.m. at Centennial Drive to Front Street, to Colborne Street to Volunteer Drive to Mississaga Street and returns to Centennial.

Friday, Nov. 24

Hunstville: Starts at 7 p.m. at Centre Street and ends at Huntsville Mall.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Aurora: Starts at 6 p.m. at Yonge Street, south from Orchard Heights Boulevard to Murray Drive.

Cookstown: Starts at 6 p.m. along Queen Street.

Gravenhurst: Starts at 11 a.m. in the downtown.

Midland: Starts at 11 a.m. at Little Lake Park, down along King Street to Bay Street.

Minden: Starts at 11:30 a.m. at SG Nesbit Memorial Arena and heads south on Bobcaygeon Road.

Parry Sound: Starts at 4:30 p.m. at Gibson Street, turns left on Cascade Street then left on Church Street. It then goes down Church to Rosetta Street, down Rosetta to James Street and follows James through the downtown and wraps up on Bay Street.

Tottenham: Starts at 3 p.m. on Main Street.

Wasaga Beach: Starts at 5 p.m. at Dunkerron Avenue and ends at the RecPlex at Mosley Street.

Sunday, Nov. 26

Waubaushene: Starts at 1 p.m. at Pine Street between Hazel Street and Fallowfield Lane.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Beeton: Starts at 3 p.m. along Main Street.

Bolton: Starts at 11 a.m. at Regional Road 50 from Queensgate Boulevard to Centennial Drive.

Coldwater: Starts at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street.

Creemore: Starts at 1:30 p.m. at Mill Street.

Penetanguihene: Starts at 4 p.m. at Main Street.

Schomberg: Starts at 4 p.m. at the Schomberg Arena on Western Avenue, turns onto Main Street and heads south towards Church Street.

Shelburne: Starts at 5 p.m. on Fourth Avenue.

Stayner: Starts at 10:30 a.m. in the downtown.

Sunday, Dec. 3

Bracebridge: Starts at 1 p.m. at Prospect Street travels south along Guelph Line to New Street, west along New Street to where it turns into James Street, and continues along James Street to Brant Street, north on Brant Street and finishes at Brant and Caroline Street.

Elmvale: Starts at 1 p.m. at Huronia Centennial Elementary School and ends at the Arena.

Sunday, Dec. 10

Anten Mills: Starts at 1 p.m. at the corner of Luella and Laddie's Lane and winds its way through the village to the Community Hall on Horseshoe Valley Road.

Baysville: Starts at 1 p.m. on Bridge Street.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Chatsworth: Starts at 10:30 a.m. on Highway 6.

With listings from Ontario Travel.