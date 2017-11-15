

CTV Barrie





As the holidays near, The Salvation Army launched its annual Christmas Kettle Campaign Wednesday in Barrie.

The campaign is the largest fundraiser of the year and Maj. Doug Lewis says they hope to raise $505,000.

The Salvation Army served 98,000 meals last year and official say that number will continue to rise.

At the campaign kickoff, Lewis announced the Bayside Mission is adding eight shelter beds bringing the total to 46 as Barrie's homeless population continues to grow.

The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to help with the campaign, especially in Alcona.