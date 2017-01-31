

CTV Barrie





Barrie police say no charges will be laid in connection to a dispute between a runner and a car passenger.

On Jan. 23 a woman and her father were stopped at the intersection of Batteaux Street and Ardagh Road when a group of runners passed their car.

The father told police that one of the runners stopped and began yelling at them. He told police that when he rolled down his window to start yelling back, he was punched in the head.

However, the runner gave a different story. He told police that the man tried getting out of his car when he closed the passenger door.

Police believe this is what led the complainant to be unintentionally struck in the face.

No one was injured and no charges will be laid.