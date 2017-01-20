Featured
Runner allegedly punches car passenger in the head after yelling match
A suspect wanted in connection to an assault in Barrie, Ont. can be seen in this photo provided by the Barrie Police Service.
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 11:37AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 20, 2017 5:06PM EST
Police are investigating a bizarre hit-and-run in Barrie, where a jogger allegedly punched the passenger of a car through an open window.
A man and his daughter were driving in the area of Batteaux Street and Ardagh Road on Wednesday, at around 7 p.m. when a group of runners passed in front of their car.
Barrie police says one of the runners stopped and began yelling at the pair. The woman’s father, who was the passenger in the car, rolled down his window and yelled back.
The victim told police the runner approached the window and punched him in the head.
The suspect was tracked to the Holly Recreation Centre, but was gone before police arrived.
He is described as a 35-year-old white man, 5’6”, and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a dark winter running hat, dark running gear and a reflective arm band.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
