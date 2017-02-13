Featured
Roads remains closed after region slammed by latest snowfall
A man holding a shovel walks through the snow in Innisfil, Ont., following Sunday's snowfall. (Raymond Daviau/ Facebook)
Published Monday, February 13, 2017 11:57AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 13, 2017 3:37PM EST
After what felt like a day of non-stop snowfall some roads remain closed.
The OPP still have Country Road 124 between Shelburne and Singhampton closed, as well as Crossland Road between County Road 92 and Horseshoe Valley Road.
The road closures remain in place because of bad driving conditions after Sunday’s snowfall. Visibility in these areas can be near zero at time.
According to Environment Canada, snowfall totals reached more than 14 centimetres in most places. Shanty Bay received about 15 centimetres of snow, Orillia got more than 18 centimetres, while Muskoka got hit with more than 22 centimetres of snow.
Barrie received more than 20 centimetres of snow, according to city officials. Director or roads, parks and fleet says over the past three days the city has recieved 45 centimetres of snow.
The city's 25 snow plows have been out around the clock clearing streets covered by ice and snow.
“People are noticing it may take a little longer. We've switched to snow blowers on the front of all the plows and unfortunately it might take anywhere from 12 to 48 hours to complete an entire route,” says Friary.
The city is asking for people to be patient and do what they can to help neighbours. They want to remind everyone not to park on the street so they can get to all the snow.
Environment Canada says Muskoka and Parry Sound could get another 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by Tuesday evening.
It will come courtesy of a low pressure system moving from northern Manitoba to the United States east coast.
