

CTV Barrie





Repair work continues in the Town of New Tecumseth after flooding damaged several roads.

The town says three roads in the town are still closed, adding it will take a while to get to all affected areas. These closures are in place on the 12th Line, 15th Sideroad and the 10th Line.

Officials say there's been no impact on the town's drinking water system. Residents with private wells are encouraged to reach out to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit if they have questions.

Mayor Rick Milne says the town is investigating whether provincial funding programs might be available to help residents with property damage.

He's also encouraging homeowners to reach out to their insurance companies.