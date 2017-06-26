

Environment Canada is warning of more unsettled weather Monday afternoon with scattered thunderstorms producing small hail and gusty winds.

According to the national weather agency, scattered thunderstorms are beginning to develop in regions to the east of Lake Huron and south of Georgian Bay down to the Golden Horseshoe.

Many of the thunderstorms are expected to produce pea-sized hail. The odd thunderstorm may produce hail one centimetre or larger.

Given the cool temperatures and favourable atmospheric conditions, the hail may be abundant and nearly cover the ground at times. The main concern is damage to tender crops and plants.

Forecasters say isolated wind gusts to 70 km/h are also likely.

The weather statement is in effect for: