Rising cost of hydro hitting people hard
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 6:23PM EST
Opening the monthly hydro bill has become a painful experience for Jim Fraser.
Fraser uses electricity to heat his small bungalow in Collingwood. He has insulated windows and doors to try and save energy, but he’s still paying more than $700.
“It’s more than my mortgage. It's more than my food payments. It's more than my car. It's more than my insurance and everything that I pay for.”
“The bills haven't gone down. My only option now is to get rid of the electrical heat and put gas in.”
Businesses are feeling the pressure too, especially in rural areas where delivery charges are higher.
The owners of Singhampton Gas and Variety just got their biggest hydro bill ever. The bill is more than $3,000. They called hydro to ask why there bill was so high.
“My husband talked to them too for long time. He say I can't afford that bill that much. I have to talk to someone, first they send $1,300 then more than $3,000. We can't afford that,” Sukhbender Gosal.
The Ontario government has said they’re working on ways to reduce hydro bills for Ontarians.
