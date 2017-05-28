Featured
Rifle stolen after alleged break and enter into Parry Sound-area cabin
Published Sunday, May 28, 2017 3:47PM EDT
Provincial police in Parry Sound, Ont., are investigating after a rifle was taken during an alleged break and enter.
OPP say a cabin was broken into sometime between May 24 and 25.
They say the firearm in question is a 2013 single shot, 20 gauge New England Woodstock rifle.
They're asking anyone with information to come forward.
