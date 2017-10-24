

Barrie city councillors approved a zoning change that will pave the way for hundreds of new apartments.

Council approved the amended YMCA plan on Monday night, which means the next steps can be taken to transform the property into three residential towers. The buildings will be between 22 and 24 storeys tall.

“That would be taller than anything we have in Barrie yet, so obviously the height was a concern, but these buildings, because they're near Highway 400, they don't overshadow anything,” says Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman.

Council does have some concerns about parking and traffic.

The next step will be a site plan that includes specific details about parking, access points, driveways and sidewalks.

Lehman anticipates shovels will be in the ground sometime next year, but not before the spring.

The YMCA is currently located off of Grove Street. They would move to a new location.