A reward is being offered for information that could help police in the investigation of two men who disappeared more than 20 years.

The province announced on Wednesday a $50,000 reward in the case of Grant Ayerst and Norman Whalley.

The two men were last seen together on Sept. 11, 1991 leaving a Toronto-area hotel. The pair was known to travel to Barrie.

Police say the two men were in contact with friend and family prior to their disappearance. Foul play is strongly suspected.

Police want to hear from anyone who might have information that could lead to an arrest and conviction.