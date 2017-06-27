

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A retired Barrie high school teacher will face a hearing next month over allegations about inappropriate conduct with a student.

The Ontario College of Teachers says David Thomas Hay, a former Bear Creek teacher, is accused of conduct involving a female student between 2009 and 2014.

In a discipline committee notice on the college’s website, Thomas is accused of making sexual comments towards the student. He is listed as saying “I love you” and calling her names like “sugar” and “hotstuff” through emails and texts.

It’s also alleged that Hay talked to her about sex and masturbation, telling her “don’t waste your money – take the vibrator route for sure.”

“If you haven’t played with yourself yet today then what in the hell are you waiting for?” another part of the notice reads

He’s also accused of gifting the student movies and a vibrator.

According to the notice, Hay allegedly spoke to the student about his sexual relationship with his wife, suggesting the student engage in sexual activity with the couple in the future.

A hearing to determine whether there's been professional misconduct is set for July 12 in Toronto.