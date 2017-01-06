

CTV Barrie





Police are investigating after shots were fired into a home in Newmarket.

Gunshots rang out in a Sheldon Avenue neighbourhood on Thursday, at about 9:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find that shots had been fired through the front door and windows of a home.

One resident was injured, but not because of a gunshot. York Regional Police say the person jumped out of a window.

Two suspects were seen running from the area towards a small silver sedan. They are described as being black men with dark coloured clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.