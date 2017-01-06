Featured
Resident jumps through window after shots fired at home: police
Published Friday, January 6, 2017 12:56PM EST
Police are investigating after shots were fired into a home in Newmarket.
Gunshots rang out in a Sheldon Avenue neighbourhood on Thursday, at about 9:30 p.m.
Officers arrived to find that shots had been fired through the front door and windows of a home.
One resident was injured, but not because of a gunshot. York Regional Police say the person jumped out of a window.
Two suspects were seen running from the area towards a small silver sedan. They are described as being black men with dark coloured clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
