The future of a historic high school in Alliston is going up for discussion.

The Simcoe County District School Board says replacing or renovating Banting Memorial Secondary School is now a top priority.

One option the board is considering is a new building that could also be used as a “community hub.” The project would involve the Town of New Tecumseth, Georgian College and the YMCA.

School board officials say a hub wouldn't fit on the existing property, but could be built on the nearby GA Wright Athletic Field or the Banting Homestead Heritage Park.

“As we gather more information, some of these options are going to fall off the table and we will probably end up with a preferred location,” says Brian Jeffs, a spokesperson for the board.

Alliston's Business Improvement Association doesn't want the school moved out of the downtown because numerous restaurants in the area cater to more than 1,000 Banting students.

“A lot of us are only open during the day and that’s the business we are going to lose for sure,” says Karen Caughey, owner of Modern Market.

The school board says creating a hub is its best chance of getting money from the province to build a new school.

They hope to have a decision on a location within six months.