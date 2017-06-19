Featured
Repairs to begin on washed out road
Published Monday, June 19, 2017 1:26PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 19, 2017 5:35PM EDT
Repairs will begin on a road just outside of Coldwater where a washout caused the pavement to crumble away.
The washout happened on Vasey Road between Highway 400 and Highway 12 over the weekend. Officials say catch basins along the road were overwhelmed with sediment, causing the road to cave in.
“Things happen like this, but not too often,” says Ministry of Transportation spokesperson Fouad Tannous. “Water got backed up and flooded the road and caused some erosion.”
The road is an important link to Highway 12 and 400 for many people in the corridor between Midland and Orillia
The road is closed and crews will start repairing Vasey on Monday afternoon.
The closure is expected to be in place until Tuesday.
