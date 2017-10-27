One of the worst roads in Barrie is getting an upgrade, but it’s going to take at least another year for it to happen.

Drivers and those who work on Morrow Road have been pestering the city to make repairs for many years. The road is bumpy to say the least.

“I just want the road flat. It's killing our cars,” says Chessy Pottage. Another driver described the road as a rollercoaster.

Work on Morrow Road was supposed to begin last year, but a problem with the contractor has now set the city's schedule back a year.

However, it won't be until spring when all of the construction work is done. That's when a new contractor will finish the job installing watermains and a culvert.

“We didn’t want to leave it another winter, so this will improve the condition,” says Stu Patterson, manager of construction and design for the City of Barrie. “We've set it up so two-thirds of the asphalt will not be thrown away.”

In the meantime, the city will begin paving the road on Monday. That work is expected to last about a week.

Ironically, mechanics on Morrow say the road is so bad it helps them find problems with customers' cars.

“Because we can drive cars around and hear noises, it's perfect for us, but paving it and then digging it up next year makes no sense,” says Richard Leslie of Scotland Tire and Auto.

Besides the added costs of the project, which will be close to $5 million, businesses say long-term construction will keep customers away and hurt their bottom line.

“We're basically going to be upping our delivery services, which creates a lot of problems for us as well,” says Michelle Claughton, assistant manager of Wolseley.

While no one lives on the road, hundreds of people in the businesses that line both side. The city says this is why they are staggering construction.